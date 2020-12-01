Regional News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Nsawam prisons presents candidates for Nov/Dec exams

Inmates writing the Accounting paper 2

Ten (10) inmates from the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons have sat for this year’s private West African Senior Secondary Certificate Exams.



Out of the ten (10) candidates registered in this year’s exam, three (3) are Business students and the remaining seven (7) are General Arts students.



There was a 100% pass record in the WASSCE exams and private November/ December exams from the same facility last year.



The centers for the exams include Nsawam Senior High School and St. Martin’s Senior High School. The registered candidates who are escorted from the Prison premises to their centers by Prison officers observe the Covid-19 safety protocols by wearing nose masks and carrying along with their hand sanitizers.



One candidate who sat for the accounting paper expressed concern about the lack of learning materials in the school and the need for more qualified teachers.



He also asked for the necessary motivation to ensure the participation of more students in the exams.





“We were more than this number when we started from 1 in the Prison, but only ten of us were able to register for the private exams”, he explained.



The candidates who are determined to succeed in the exams have taken advantage of the Long Distance Education scholarship made available by the University of Cape Coast and Plan Volta in enrolling deserving inmates into tertiary education.

