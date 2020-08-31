General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Nsawam Prisons appeal for more help after getting borehole from Jacob Gbati

Chief Superintendent of Prisons at the Nsawam Prisons, Nii Armah Ashittey has made a clarion call on benevolent Ghanaians and institutions to provide support to the service to cater for the prisoners.



According to CSP Ashittey, though it is a responsibility of government to take of the prisoners, it is unable to adequately meet it demands hence the need for private individuals to offer helping hand.



He made the comments when the CEO of Global Cargo and Commodities Limited Mr Jacob Gbati commissioned and handed over a borehole water project to the prison.



He commended him greatly and wished for God’s blessings for the businessman.



He urged other Ghanaians to emulate the benevolent and exemplary works of Jacob Gbati.



“We are grateful for the gesture done us. On behalf of my boss, I want to say a big thank you for the good deed. We pray for more blessings for him. The water has been tested and approved to be consumable”, he said.



Revealing the reason behind his praiseworthy gesture, Jacob Gbati said it was part of his social responsibility and Godly works to help the inmates.



He promised to be a consistent source of help and urged other people to assist the prisons.



“Prisoners are human beings so when they need help, we must help. It is also part of my godly works to help humanity. I’m impressed with what they have done and we will help their hostels to become full fledge. I’m pleading with everyone to help them”, he said.

