Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency executives allegedly abandon office to prevent Hayford Siaw from submitting forms

Politics of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party Constituency executives in Nsawam-Adoagyiri reportedly abandoned their party office on Friday morning, citinewsroom.com reports.



This move was allegedly aimed at preventing one of the potential parliamentary aspirants, Hayford Siaw, from submitting his nomination forms, even after he had fulfilled all the requirements.



On December 20, 2023, supporters of Hayford Siaw, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Library Authority, visited the constituency office to acquire nomination forms for him to participate in the party's primaries.



However, they were denied access to the forms and subsequently went to the Regional party headquarters in Koforidua to obtain them.



On the intended day of submission, Friday, Hayford Siaw, accompanied by his supporters, including constituency youth organizers and delegates, arrived at the constituency office only to find it deserted. The office, usually a hub of activity, was eerily empty, with no party official present to receive the nomination forms, despite prior notification.



Expressing disappointment, Hayford Siaw, determined to overcome the obstacle, labelled the situation as an attempt to hinder his participation in the parliamentary primaries.



In an interview with Citi News, he announced his intention to proceed to the regional party headquarters in Koforidua to submit his nomination forms.



NAY/ADG



