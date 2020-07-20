General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

NovDec may be an option for coronavirus infected students - Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has addressed concerns over COVID-19 infected students who might miss this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) due to their health state.



According to the Information Minister, the directions from the Ghana Education Service that addresses cases of sickness during the examination period in the past will still apply to COVID-19 infected students.



In an exclusive interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he explained, “If you are sick but not bedridden, there are arrangements for you to write. It is not a new policy. But for those who are bedridden, it is obvious that they will be unable to write. However, there may be other options like NovDec.



Also, we have the clemency policy that uses the continuous assessment to grade such a person. So how the law works in any sickness case is what will be used now”.



Earlier this month, the West African Examination Council released a new timetable for the 2020 WASSCE with approval from the Ministry of Education.



The WASSCE began today with Project Work for Visual Arts candidates, while the theory papers will start from August 3, 2020, until September 5, 2020, when the five-week-long examination will be brought to an end with Principles of Cost Accounting and Technical Drawing.

