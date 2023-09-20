Nov. 4 primary will be a 'one-horse gallop': Bawumia will win hands down - Nana Akomea

Politics of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

The Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea says the upcoming presidential race of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) will be a "one-horse gallop".



The New Patriotic Party(NPP) will elect their flagbearer on November 4 and already the election is expected to be a showdown between the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



Dr. Bawumia made an emphatic statement with his overwhelming victory in the NPP special delegates election on August 26 and this brought the now popular term "showdown" as Hon. Kennedy Agyapong promised to give Dr. Bawumia after accusing him and the President of terrorizing his polling agent.



But Nana Akomea says Dr. Bawumia will win the November 4 election hands down.



According to him, "what happened on 26th August is the same thing that will happen".



He explained his one-horse gallop to be that there is no challenger to Dr. Bawumia.



"I have no doubts in my mind that Dr. Bawumia will win it so easily because he is working very hard, and I have strong belief that it will pay off," Nana Akomea asserted in his submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme.



