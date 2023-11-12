Nov. 4 election was 'one man against the whole system' - Ken Agyapong

Politics of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary of November 4 was a contest between himself and the whole government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking at an an event in Accra to thank his campaign team and supporters (November 11), Ken said he had been serially underestimated by opponents hence their surprise at the over 37% of votes that he pulled.



He pointed to pronouncements that he will get less than 15 or at most 20% at the end of the vote, stressing that those who made such claims are today mute.



"We all fought a good fight. Wwent into a contest and as you know, you either win or lose. This contest was one man against the whole system," he said to cheers from the gathering that brought together campaign officers and supporters from across the country.



"They underestimated me, when the election was getting close, I was told I will get 10% maximum. Others floated a research finding that I will get 15%, today they are all hiding," he stressed.



After the November 4 vote, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia polled 61.47% of total votes cast by nearly 200,000 delegates to emerge victor in the party’s flagbearer contest.



His closest contender, Ken Agyapong polled some 37.41%, a figure that shocked watchers and opponets alike.



Ken has since been commended by party members who had previously criticized him during the campaigns. Bawumia, this week, visited Ken at his residence in what is seen as early efforts to get him on board the 2024 campaign.







