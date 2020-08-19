General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Notorious taxi cab snatcher busted in Kumasi

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, August 19

The Suntreso District Police Command has arrested 37-year-old suspected car snatcher Alex Owusu for his involvement in the stealing of a number of taxi cabs in the Kumasi metropolis.



The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, August 19, 2020 after he attempted to snatch a taxi from the owner.



The Ashanti Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyo addressing the media said the suspect usually hires the taxis from places like Obuasi, Tarkwa, Nkawkwa and its environs under the pretense of coming for excavator parts from Kumasi-Suame Magazine or his sick mother in Kumasi.



According to ASP Godwin Ahianyo, “On arrival in Kumasi, the suspect will convince the taxi cab driver to have the car wash at a washing bay and persuade the driver to leave the car with the bay attendant and accompany him to Suame Magazine to buy the supposed excavator parts”.



He narrated, “While there, the suspect will take leave of the victim and convince the victim that he is going to take money from the bank to buy the excavator parts. The suspect will then return to the washing bay and take the keys from the bay attendant and drive the car away”.



ASP Godwin Ahianyo said the Ashanti Regional Police Command has received several complaints from the victims, noting that with the assistance of Kosoa District Police Command, the police was able to apprehend the suspect.



The suspect led the police to retrieve eight taxi cabs which are currently in the custody of Suntreso District Police Command.



The suspect, Alex Owusu is currently in police custody assisting the police in their investigations.



Meanwhile, ASP Godwin Ahianyo has admonished commercial drivers especially taxi drivers to be more vigilant.





