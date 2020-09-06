Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Notorious car snatcher nabbed in Tamale

The suspect is said to have been involved in cases of robbery reported at the Tema Regional CID

A 38-year-old Tema-based suspected car snatcher, Alhassan Imrani, has been arrested by the Tamale Divisional Police Command at Banvim in the Tamale Metropolis.



The arrest, which took place on Saturday, September 5 at 1100 GMT, was upon a tip-off, according to police.



The suspect is said to have been involved in cases of robbery reported at the Tema Regional CID.



A search conducted at his residence revealed 3 pistols, 4 mobile phones, 1 black HP laptop, 1 AK47 assault rifle bat and 1 G3 empty magazine.



Other items retrieved include 6 registered vehicle number plates, 1 plier, 98 auto 45 live ammunitions, 165 auto 389 live ammunitions, 4 pistol empty cartridges and 1 white Toyota Highlander with registration number GW 3241-20.



“Enquiry was extended to a spraying shop and one ash colour Toyota Highlander recovered,” a police statement said.





