Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Notorious armed robber on Police wanted list arrested

File photo: The suspect was arrested with a wrapped substance suspected to be narcotics

A notorious armed robber on the police wanted list Julius Laryea alias Biggy has been arrested by the Kpone Police in the Katamanso Kpone District of the Greater Accra Region.



He was arrested with a wrapped substance suspected to be narcotics with his accomplice identified Cronix as his operational name said to be on the run.



Police confirmed to MyNewsGh.com that the suspect who is alleged to be a notorious robber is wanted by most police stations in Accra for his involvement in a series of robbery activities.



Based on police intelligence, he was smoked out of his hideout with a call on other stations to reach out to the Kpone District Police to facilitate investigations in his involvement in other related crimes.





