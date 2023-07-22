Noticeable inconsistencies reported on my case - Cecilia Dapaah speaks

General News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has reacted to public comments about a reported case of theft in her residence in Abelemkpe involving her domestic workers.



The Minister is reported to have called for the arrest and prosecution of her staff who allegedly stole monies including 1 million dollars and 300,000 euros and some items from her private residence.



The matter has sparked public concerns including the minority NDC calling for her dismissal.



But Cecilia Dapaah in a statement released in Accra on Friday 21st July 2023 says there are "noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter"



The Minister says she's taking steps to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.



