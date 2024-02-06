Nothing wrong with importing cocoa beans - COCOBOD

General News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Cocoa Board has said importing cocoa beans is not unlawful in the country.



It follows a plan to import 2,500 tonnes of cocoa beans from Côte d’Ivoire and an additional 1,000 tonnes from Nigeria, according to a letter signed by Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).



The letter, dated January 25, 2024, and seen by ClassFMonline.com, was addressed to Afrotropic Cocoa Processing Company Limited.



The approval comes as a response to Afrotropic Cocoa Processing Company's request to import cocoa beans from these neighboring countries, with the delivery expected to be facilitated through the Tema Port.



In the missive, Afrotropic Cocoa Processing Company is instructed to furnish detailed information regarding the impending import, including the name of the vessel, shipment schedule, quantity of beans, and the date/time of arrival, among other particulars.



Mr Boahen Aidoo emphasised in the letter that, "In connection with this approval, you are required to obtain all necessary authorisations from the relevant state institutions, including the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, before commencing the importation."



Defending the purchase, COCOBOD said its management “has noted the widespread circulation of an official letter from the regulator to Afrotropic Cocoa Processing Company Ltd,” a statement issued by the public affairs department dated 4 February 2024, noted.



COCOBOD clarified that: “All processing companies in Ghana established post-November 2001 are permitted by law to import cocoa beans for processing in Ghana”.



It explained: “The practice is to help the companies meet their desired recipes for chocolate production and other uses”.



It said: “Ghana’s cocoa is a premium cocoa and as part of cost management and operational strategy, companies often blend premium Ghana Cocoa with less premium cocoa beans from other producing countries”.



“It is an industry practice that has existed for over 20 years to allow factories to import from other countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Nigeria and Ecuador,” COCOBOD insisted.



“The public is, therefore, urged to disregard the false claim deduced from the leaked letter,” the COCOBOD statement said.