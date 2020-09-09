General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Nothing wrong going to the IMF - Mona Quartey to Oppong Nkrumah

Former Deputy Finance Minister, Mona Helen Quartey

A former Deputy Finance Minister under the Mahama administration, Mona Helen Quartey, has told the government that there was nothing wrong with the administration going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.



She said on the Good Evening Ghana programme on Metro TV Tuesday, September 8 that almost every government goes to the IMF for support at a point in time.



Her comment comes after Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the immediate past president, John Mahama, ran down the economy and went to the IMF for a bailout.



When asked what his reaction to the NDC manifesto is at the weekly press conference held in Kumasi on Tuesday, September 8, Mr. Nkrumah said: “I think that the question of manifestos and promises must be looked at very simply from two perspectives.



“First of all, the credibility of the promises that are being made and then secondly the how. When you take the credibility, the good thing is that for the first time the two persons who are the front runners in this elections have both had the opportunity to occupy the office of President.



“So in looking at the credibility of the promises they are making, one ought to first look at their track records, when they were in office and their positions on some of the matters they are speaking to today.





