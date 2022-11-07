Nothing personal: 'Ofori-Atta Must Go' is a call for new breath, fresh ideas - NPP MP

Politics of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah says calls from some MPP MPs demanding the resignation of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is "nothing personal"



"We don't have anything against him... whenever there's a change, a new person comes with new ideas, fresh breath and new energy and so it's nothing personal against the minister. We're in crisis and we believe a new person at the helm of the Finance Ministry can bring new breath, fresh ideas".



"I think he's done his best under the circumstances; however, there's a general call for him to step aside for a new person," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'



A few days ago, over 90 NPP MPs demanded the removal of Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister and Charles Adu Boahene as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.



In response to these calls from his own party MPs, President Akufo-Addo urged them to hold on till the Finance Minister concludes negotiations with the IMF and presentation of the 2023 budget statement.



