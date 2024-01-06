Nothing can stop Mahama’s victory in 2024 elections - Opambour reaffirms

General News of Saturday, 6 January 2024

The founder and leader of Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, has reaffirmed that former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has been ordained by God to win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, God has revealed to him that John Mahama would be victorious in the 2024 elections and no machinations of man or anything else can stop the prophecy from coming to fruition.



The pastor noted that the Vice President and flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should be ready to accept defeat because there is no way he can triumph in the 2024 elections per what God has disclosed to him.



Opambour reiterated that John Mahama is the only person who can salvage the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy and make it better than the current government.



He made the statement when some NDC constituency executives in the Ashanti Region visited him and asked for his blessing ahead of the 2024 elections.



“God has told me that John Mahama will assume the seat of the presidency and nothing can change that. God is the one bringing him because he is the only person who can change the fortunes of the nation and no one else. Dr. Bawumia’s only joy is the flagbearership race that he won but in the 2024 elections, it would be tragic for him. It shall come to pass and nothing can change that,” he said.



John Mahama as the flagbearer of the NDC will be facing stiff competition from Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is representing the NPP in his bid to become president of the nation.



It remains to be seen whether Opambour’s prophecy shall come to pass or not.



