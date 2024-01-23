Notable Ghanaians who have slammed Akufo-Addo over ‘I snubbed Ekumfi for voting out NPP MP’ comment

General News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently made news headlines again for the wrong reason, following comments he passed when chiefs and leaders of Ekumfi, a community in the Central Region of Ghana, called on him at the presidency.



Akufo-Addo told the chiefs and leaders of Ekumfi that he turned a blind eye to their development needs because they voted out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP)for the area during the 2020 general elections.



The president indicated that he was angry at the people of Ekumfi for voting out the then NPP MP, Francis Kingsley Ato Codjoe, even though he made him the Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, all in an attempt for him to be able to help his people.



“Ato Cudjoe was your MP and I made him a deputy minister so that he would also help you but it didn’t stay long, you voted him out in the last elections and this is one of the reasons I did not pay attention to development in your area. I have to be honest with you but since you have brought it up, I will pay attention to it,” he said.



But these comments from the president reminded many Ghanaians a similar, earlier one when he told the people of the Volta Region that, “You don’t vote for me,” when he had gone to commiserate with some victims of the floods in some parts of the region.



The floods were by the spillage of the Akosombo and the Kpong Dams in 2023.



That comment got him a lot of bashing from many Ghanaians.



With the recent one ascribed to the people of Ekumfi, some leading politicians, academics and governance experts, including former President John Dramani Mahama, have slammed President Akufo-Addo for the comments he passed.



Below are reactions of some notable Ghanaians to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s comments:





The President's comment that he ignored the development of Ekumfi because they voted out his parliamentarian is most unfortunate. President Akufo-Addo has a penchant for making such partisan statements, as we witnessed recently during his visit to flood victims in Mepe. His… — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) January 18, 2024

Akufo-Addo's comment on Ekumfi: You don't talk to people in the country or constituencies like you're speaking to your friends in the kitchen - Dr Amoako Baah, Political Scientist#GhanaTonight pic.twitter.com/LtVQzxqAw0 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) January 18, 2024

Mr. President, do you have any personal money for any development? You are acting like Ghana's money is your money. @Blakkrasta on Akufo Addo's response to the Ekumfi Traditional Chiefs#UrbanBlend pic.twitter.com/EaEcQ6ONri — #3FM927???? (@3fm927) January 17, 2024

A few years ago, 2014 to 2016 thereabouts, just before the current NPP government, there was a movement of some leading experts of good governance in this town (names withheld).



The movement was against what the experts called a “winner-takes-all” democracy. Their mission was… — Justice Srem-Sai (@JusticeSremSai) January 19, 2024

Mr. President, please do something, say something different before you go.



But come to think of it, our president has been consistent in blaming his failures and woes on those who he claims do not vote for him.



No one has forgotten his response to Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya… https://t.co/5Zgbudbkws — Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (@NJOAgyemang) January 18, 2024

There’s something wrong with President Akufo-Addo’s public statements lately



I defended him for the Mepe gaffe but this one about Ekumfi shows that actually is his thinking



He’s admitting he’s failed to develop Ekumfi because they voted out the NPP MP in 2020

Ah smh ???????? pic.twitter.com/KXKc2oadsW — Austine Woode (@obiMpenaAustine) January 16, 2024

“I Refused To Develop Ekumfi Because My NPP MP Was Voted Out ” - Prez Akufo Addo Tells Traditional Leaders. pic.twitter.com/u2AajfGHLo — Mr Jibriel (@MrJibriel) January 17, 2024

So Prez Akufo-Addo was able to look the people of Ekumfi in the face and tell them he deliberately decided to ignore their needs because they voted out their NPP MP?



Where from this special brand of reckless and petty leadership? — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) January 16, 2024

