General News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Notable Ghanaians who have slammed Akufo-Addo over ‘I snubbed Ekumfi for voting out NPP MP’ comment

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently made news headlines again for the wrong reason, following comments he passed when chiefs and leaders of Ekumfi, a community in the Central Region of Ghana, called on him at the presidency.

Akufo-Addo told the chiefs and leaders of Ekumfi that he turned a blind eye to their development needs because they voted out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP)for the area during the 2020 general elections.

The president indicated that he was angry at the people of Ekumfi for voting out the then NPP MP, Francis Kingsley Ato Codjoe, even though he made him the Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, all in an attempt for him to be able to help his people.

“Ato Cudjoe was your MP and I made him a deputy minister so that he would also help you but it didn’t stay long, you voted him out in the last elections and this is one of the reasons I did not pay attention to development in your area. I have to be honest with you but since you have brought it up, I will pay attention to it,” he said.

But these comments from the president reminded many Ghanaians a similar, earlier one when he told the people of the Volta Region that, “You don’t vote for me,” when he had gone to commiserate with some victims of the floods in some parts of the region.

The floods were by the spillage of the Akosombo and the Kpong Dams in 2023.

That comment got him a lot of bashing from many Ghanaians.

With the recent one ascribed to the people of Ekumfi, some leading politicians, academics and governance experts, including former President John Dramani Mahama, have slammed President Akufo-Addo for the comments he passed.

