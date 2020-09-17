General News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Not every politician is corrupt - Kabila blasts Mahama

Kabila is a staunch CPP member

CPP staunch member, James Kwabena Bomfeh has slammed former President John Dramani Mahama over his recent comments.



The former President, who doubles as Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been censuring President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government, claiming the President has woefully failed Ghanaians.



Mr. Mahama, delivering a speech at the NDC Town Hall meeting in Kumasi, described the sod-cuttings by the government as the country nears the December elections as "Sakawa."



“If they come to your town to cut sod for a project ask them two questions, let them tell you if the project were captured under the 2020 budget or whether parliament has approved a loan for the project. If they’re unable to answer then it means the sod cutting is a scam, it’s because of the elections. It is sakawa or 419,” the former President said.



He has also made several comments which are suggestive that the Akufo-Addo government is corrupt.



But James Kwabena Bomfeh a.k.a Kabila has admonished Mr. Mahama to tone down on his utterances.



To him, Mr. Mahama's comments are feeding into the notion that politicians are corrupt.



According to him, the stereotyping where politicians are always associated with corruption or what the former President terms as "419" must stop, stressing there are very decent political figures in the country.



"I disagree with that notion. I disagree with that argument. It is not true. There are decent and honest non-corrupted people in NDC. There are decent, honest, non-corrupted people in NPP. There are decent, non-corrupted, honest people in CPP; just as we have got corrupt individuals in all these parties."



Kabila exclaimed that Mahama should raise the political bar.



"...where from all this stereotyping and what do we gain from that? Especially so when President Mahama, you have been President before. Things were said of you and the office you didn't like and some of us, at the time, stood with that position that it's not good. Today, you're the first in the history of our country as former President coming to contest again; I think he should raise the bar," he stated on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.





