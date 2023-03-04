Not enough to talk, march, eat in the name of Independence Day celebration - Sophia Akuffo

General News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has spoken about the need for government to reconsider spending funds on Independence Day celebrations.



According to her, such funds could be dedicated to improving a selected infrastructure facility across the country.



In a Citi FM report sighted by GhanaWeb, the former head of the judiciary whiles it is good to celebrate our Independence "to gather and march does not matter."



“We should celebrate our Independence Day but to gather and march does not matter.



"I think whatever money is going to be spent on this celebration with everybody going to the Volta region, if they had selected a deprived district and built a new school or selected a ramshackle district hospital or health centre and upgraded it and named it Independence school or independence hospital, it will be good.



“Then every year they pick a region and a project and do it, that would be money better spent…this will inure to the benefit of the people, and it will last, but they are going to talk, march, eat and come back and then that’s all,” she is quoted to have said.



This years' celebration, the 66th, is slated for the Volta Regional capital, Ho, where president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will lead the national celebrations with regional celebrations also expected to take place nationwide.



Mrs Akuffo was speaking on the sidelines of a public lecture organized by the University of Ghana on the country’s 66th Independence.



