Not assenting anti-LGBT bill into law, will be Akufo-Addo’s greatest mistake - Titus-Glover

General News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has insisted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not support LGBTQI activities.



According to him, Akufo-Addo is a strong Christian, and he has previously stated that LGBTQI will not be legalised in Ghana under his presidency.



Speaking in an interview on UTV on Thursday, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Titus-Glover allayed fears that the president will not assent to the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 (Anti-LGBTQI bill), saying that Akufo-Addo not approving the bill will not be politically prudent for the NPP.



“President Akufo-Addo has female children and recently one of them got married. He is a strong believer of the Anglican faith; he does not support gayism and lesbianism.



“Just like the late former President, Prof John Evans Atta Mills, who said he will not allow the acceptance of gays under his presidency, Akufo-Addo also in an Anglican Church in Mampong said same-sex marriage will never happen under his watch.



“We know the implication of these gay issues in Ghana, as a political party and as a government. And you think that after Parliament has passed the anti-LGBT bill, the president will say he will not assent it. That will be the greatest mistake of President Akufo-Addo,” he said in Twi.



Titus-Glover, a former deputy minister of trade and industry, also said that the response given by President Akufo-Addo on the anti-LGBT bill, during the visit of the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamal Harris, was apt.



He explained that President Akufo-Addo only said that the bill is being considered by Parliament and that when it is passed, it will come to him for approval into law.



What Akufo-Addo said:



At the joint press conference, both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Kamala Harris were confronted with the issue of the criminalization of LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.



Responding to the question at Jubilee House, in Accra, on Monday, March 27, President Akufo-Addo refuted the suggestion that Ghana already had an anti-LGBT law.



He said that the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 (Anti-LGBTQI bill), which was championed by “only a hand full of MPs”, is currently being considered by Parliament.



Akufo-Addo added that even if the bill is passed, it will still have to be ratified by him. He also said that the anti-LGBT bill has been modified.



“The legislation was a private members bill; it is not an official legislation of the government but it is one that is being muted by a hand full of private members.



“My understanding from the recent discussion I had with the chairman of the committee is that the substantial elements of the bill have already been modified as a result of the intervention of the Attorney General,” he said.



Watch the interview in the video below:







Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:











IB/OGB