Not all who started the year are celebrating Christmas - Vim Lady preaches gratitude

General News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Radio presenter Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, has a message for Ghanaians who may resort to extreme ways to mark Christmas.



Taking to her Facebook page, she asked people to keep in mind that while many people started the year with them, not everyone was able to persevere and reach this far.



Vim Lady sought to encourage Ghanaians to be grateful to God for how far he has brought them and use the period to glorify His name.



She noted that even those that came far over the year, some are either being held in jail or are being admitted in hospitals and hooked up to oxygen.



Vim Lady, therefore, advised folks to let this sink into their minds as we enter into the holiday season.



"While you are chilling this holiday, remember MANY started with you but are NOT here today, others are hooked on oxygen in the hospital while some remain in prisons. LET THAT SINK IN," she wrote on Facebook.







