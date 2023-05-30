Not all books on the market are approved – NaCCA warns parents

General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

The Director General of NaCCA, Prof. Edwin Appiah has asserted that not all textbooks on the market are approved by the body.



This comment comes on the back of complaints made about some controversial textbooks that denigrate the Christian religion, mistakes found in some books and sometimes, some poorly written books by authors.



The DG stated that some authors are impatient in waiting for the approval of their books before putting them up for sale on the market.



Speaking on the ‘Point of View’ on Citi TV, Prof Edwin warned and advised parents to be attentive and careful about the textbooks they purchase for their wards.



“Most of the books out there have not been approved by NaCCA. The publishers falsely claim that their books are approved by GES and NaCCA, but this is a lie. These are some of the marketing gimmicks that publishers use,” he said.



