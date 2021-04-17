Not a single Ghanaian company operates at Free Zones – Ken Agyapong bemoans

General News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has decried the ownership structure of companies currently operating in the Ghana Free Zones area.



According to the MP, his recent visit to the Free Zones enclave revealed that not a single one out of the many companies operating in the area is Ghanaian owned.



Having lamented on several occasions how local business struggle to survive at the expense of thriving foreign business, Mr Kennedy Agyapong whiles speaking on the Attitude Show expressed worry over foreign business taking over the country.



“I happened to be at Free Zones in Tema and I could not see a single Ghanaian company there, it is sad and my problem is why is it that foreigners are able to establish business here and make it. And Ghanaians cannot make it,” he questioned on the Net TV programme.



For Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the problem he has identified calls for an open discussion on finding viable solutions that will help in ensuring local businesses are able to operate and survive in the country.



To him there is the need for Ghanaians to be conscientized on commitment to one’s work and the benefits it brings. He stated that Ghanaians lack dedication and commitment when it comes to working for people hence leading to many local businesses collapsing at the expense of entrepreneurs who invest their monies in establishing them.



As a regular guest of the Attitude Show, Mr Kennedy Agyapong says he hopes to change the mentality of Ghanaians, especially in the business sector as a way of contributing to national development.





Watch the full show below:



