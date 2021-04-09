Northerners will soon know their true ‘status’ in NPP in 2024 – Ben Ephson

Politics of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Pollster Ben Ephson has said that Northerners who have supported the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are expecting that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is made the flagbearer of the NPP for 2024 election.



According to him, these individuals are following the happenings in the party with keen interest if the party snubs Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for another Akan, they will come to the realization that they are only good for votes in the NPP.



Ben Ephson who was speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM said “If NPP settles for another Akan, there is going to be that feeling from persons from the Northern regions who have been voting for the NPP that the NPP uses and dumps them especially when the late Aliu Mahama (may he rest in peace) got less than 7 percent in the 2007 presidential race of the NPP. So that could lead the people to think that they only use them for votes and judging from 2020, the Northern regions gave the NPP quite a fair number of seats”.



His comment comes days after the Majority leader in Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said in an interview that he does not intend to contest for the flagbearership position in the party after two Akans have been Presidents from the party.



He is advocating for the minority groups in the party to be given the opportunity to also represent the party in the highest office.



But his comments have not gone down well with some party folks who have shown interest in contesting for the flagbearership of the party.



One of such is Boakye Agyarko who has said that it’s needless for a man of his caliber to be treading that trajectory.