Northern Regional NSA Director to be arrested for GH¢160K misappropriation

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has called for the arrest of the Northern Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA) for allegedly misappropriating GH¢160,000 in internally generated funds.



The directive follows the director's failure to transfer the funds into the designated Consolidated Fund Transit account of the Authority, as required by law.



The 2022 Auditor General's report implicated the Northern Regional Management of the Sports Authority for their handling of the funds, which contravenes the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019.



In a myjoyonline.com report, the regional director failed to appear before the committee to address the findings outlined in the report.



As a result, the chairman of the committee, James Klutse Avedzi, directed for the arrest of the Northern Regional Director of the sports authority.



"We are instructing the police to pick up the regional director and accountant of the region without delay. You were invited to testify before Parliament, and you declined, despite being aware that you had misused over GH¢160,000, presuming that you would escape consequences," he stated.



