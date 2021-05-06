Northern Region not suffering ‘dumsor’ – NEDCo

Politics of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Corporate Communications Officer for the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), Maxwell Kotoka has assured towns under its jurisdiction that recent power outages are a result of some minor technical challenges and not ‘dumsor’.



Explaining the cause of the frequent power outages in Northern Ghana, Maxwell disclosed that the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) was facing a supply challenge, hence the problem. “The problem is that the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) lost a piece of equipment at its bulk supply point and that has disrupted the power supply to the parts of the region”.



He indicated that GRIDCo has had to fall on a previous bulk supply point which does not have the capacity to supply the entire region hence, the power outages. “The previous bulk supply point began to suffer from load pressure and that is why GRIDCo switched to a new and powerful one. So imagine us now relying on the old network; it will definitely give us a few problems. However, a new replacement has been found and we are working on that now”, he added.



Maxwell furthered that NEDCo had also lost some underground cables around the same time and that has also added to the problem. “NEDCo lost some underground cables which are currently receiving attention. All things being equal, we expect to have solved all these problems soon”, he told Samuel Eshun in an interview on the Happy Morning show.



On his authority, the current situation is not about them losing power “and it explains why we have not come out with a schedule”. He assured residents to exercise patience as the problem will be fixed soon.



Happy FM and e.TV Ghana’s Northern Regional Correspondent, Mubarak Sey, recently reported of erratic power supply in the region which had affected businesses and the lives of residents over the past week.



Mubarak insisted NEDCo had not given them any reasons for the recent power outages which the company disputes and claims it had kept residents up to date on recent developments.