Northern Region NDC supports Fifi Kwetey’s ‘Bawumia a disgrace’ comment

Politics of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: Mumuni Yunus, Contributor

The Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, was right to describe Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a disgrace to Northerners.



According to the NDC, Mr. Kwetey’s comments were appropriately descriptive of Dr. Bawumia’s “shady persona” and a reaction to the repackaged policy issues raised by the NPP and its flagbearer.



The NDC General Secretary has come under critique after he described Dr. Bawumia as a disgrace to Northerners.



Many, including the founder of the National Liberation Congress' Stephen Atubiga, have called on Mr. Kwetey to retract and apologize for such derogatory comments about the Vice President.



He plans to organize a demonstration against the NDC secretary if he fails to retract and apologize.



However, the Northern Regional Secretary of the NDC, Mohammed Abdul Salam, in a

statement said the attempt to portray Dr. Bawumia as an exemplar of dignified politics while vilifying Mr. Fiifi Kwetey’s remarks is deceitful.



He said the NPP flagbearer has never, on any occasion or platform, expressed

remorse for his dishonesty or accepted responsibility for his direct actions that have made this country a laughing stock.



“Northerners have been respected throughout the country, not only for their bravery and forthrightness but for their sacred relationship with the truth. When a northerner gives you his or her word, you can be assured that he or she will see it through.



"Besides the relationship northerners have with speaking the truth, one of the greatest virtues in our Ghanaian society is truthfulness, especially as a Muslim," he said.



He urged the NPP Northern regional leadership to prioritise meaningful engagement on policy issues and refrain from “the recycled propaganda that has lost its sensation with Ghanaians who are reeling in excruciating hardship, occasioned by shameless stealing of public funds, gargantuan corruption scandals, and mismanagement of the economy by the so-called solid economic management team chaired by Bawumia.”