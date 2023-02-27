Northern Gwira youths of Evalue Ajomoro Gwira pledge full support for Kofi-Arko Nokoe

Regional News of Monday, 27 February 2023

The youth of Northern Gwira which is a suburb of Evalue Ajomoro Gwira declare their full support for their Member of Parliament, Kofi Arko Nokoe.



According to the youth, the hard work of their MP ought to be recognised hence the reason they are weighing their support behind him ahead of the 2024 elections.



The youth added that they believe their MP can win the 2024 elections.



NORTHERN GWIRA YOUTHS OF EVALUE AJOMORO GWIRA PLEDGE OUR FULL SUPPORT FOR HON KOFI-ARKO NOKOE OUR MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT



In 2019 during the primaries, an indigene of this area by name Kuah Dickson contested but lost to Hon Kofi Arko Nokoe but we threw in our support to work for his victory after the primaries by moving our election fortunes from 2352 votes for the NDC Parliamentary in 2016 to over 4000 votes in 2020. We the youth of Northern campaigned marvelous for him to win despite the lost from *Kuah Dickson*who is our brother.



All the agitations in constituency is from the Constituency Chairman because he feels that his wife must become the Parliament Candidate by hook or crook, and has been causing frustration since day one, upon all the advice from the regional level.



Finally we wish to humbly plead that after His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Hon Kofi Arko Nokoe victoryin 2024 the Northern Gwira should be considered in the appointment for the MCE for the first time in the history of our constituency.



We want to finally state that we are against any tribal motivated agenda by anybody claiming the all we the Gwira Youths are against the sterling performance of Hon Kofi Arko Nokoe after just two years in leadership and for the record we don't support any act of nepotism and family and friends where a Constituency Chairman seeks to push his wife to contest the mpship for reasons beyond anybody's understanding because the best time to make this constituency an NDC strong hold is now and not tomorrow. Thank you.



Eye Zu, Eye Za Za, Ey3 Victory 2024.



Emmanuel Blay (Convenor) 0501030580 Northern Gwira Youth of Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency



