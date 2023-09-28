Northern Ghana makes new waves in fashion with success at GOWA 2023

Regional News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: Linda Abrefi, Contributor

In a remarkable achievement, Smockyworld Limited, a pioneering fashion brand from Northern Ghana, once again stole the spotlight at the prestigious 6th edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).



The grand event took place on Sunday, September 10th, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Center.



The entire Smockyworld team experienced a heart-warming moment as the esteemed founder and creative director, Gertrude Kasie Kunde-Kwallinjam, was bestowed with an honorary award.



The entrepreneur and philanthropist received her first award from GOWA in 2019 as winner for the category: "Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur" and then swept the "Ghana Outstanding Young Woman Entrepreneur" award only two years later.



Her recent recognition at GOWA 2023 holds special significance. This notable achievement not only celebrates her contributions to the world of fashion but also emphasizes the brand's unwavering dedication to making a difference that extends far beyond the realm of style.



For Smockyworld Limited, uplifting lives, empowering communities, and creating lasting change through philanthropy are not mere ideals. These values are deeply ingrained in the brand's DNA and serve as the driving force behind its relentless commitment to social impact.



With this third accolade from the esteemed humanitarian awards initiative, Smockyworld stands as a shining example of how the fashion industry can be a catalyst for positive transformation, reaching far beyond the runway.



The remarkable journey of this thriving Tamale-based fashion company began with a profound passion for honouring and preserving the rich cultural heritage of Ghana. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant colours, intricate patterns, and centuries-old traditions that characterize the motherland, Smockyworld set out on a mission to create more than just fashion items. They strived to establish a platform that not only showcases the beauty of traditional smock fabric, clothing, and accessories but also provides vital support to local artisans and craftsmen.



Throughout the years, Gertrude together with Smockyworld has embarked on projects to touch lives and impact society by providing relief aid and sustainable assistance for women, children and the less privileged in the country.



“I dedicated this to all hardworking women in Ghana and beyond” Gertrude shared in a red-carpet interview at GOWA 2023, “I want every young woman out there to know that it is possible. You may start small but it will be recognized in due time. So do the best that you can in the little corner you have and never give up. You’ll be amazed at where it takes you”



At the star-studded ceremony, Gertrude took the stage alongside a diverse group of outstanding women who have made remarkable contributions to Ghana. Notable figures such as Dr. Afua Adjei-Kwayisi, Adizah Kuburah Braimah, Ijeoma Duru, Roselyn Ngissah, Monica Bukari, Juana Akumoah Boateng, and Tung-Teiya Dahamani were among those recognized for their exceptional achievements.



Gertrude's presence among these esteemed women further affirmed her status as a trailblazer, combining the worlds of fashion and philanthropy to create a lasting impact. Her remarkable journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and activists, proving that dedication, compassion, and a heartfelt commitment to social change can truly transform lives.