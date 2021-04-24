North Tongu cassava starch factory not under 1D–1F – Ablakwa clarifies

General News of Saturday, 24 April 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has had cause to clarify that a cassava processing factory to be built in his constituency was not under government’s one district – one factory initiative.
When he initially tweeted about the factory on Friday morning of April 23, a number of commenters asked if it was under the 1D-1F project, triggering a follow up tweet to clarify the issue.
“For the record: our North Tongu Cassava Starch Factory is a collaboration between my office, the TIAST Group of China and a consortium of banks.
“The project is not an extension of or under Government’s 1D1F. I hope this helps those seeking genuine clarification,” he tweeted.
On April 22, he had posted a tweet describing the construction as North Tongu’s “next major project” which is a 15,000 tonnes per year cassava starch processing factory.
“We can expect guaranteed market for our dynamic cassava farmers & thousands of new jobs for the youth,” his posted added.
Construction is set to begin this year and expected to be completed in 2022.
How our North Tongu Cassava Starch Processing Factory will look when completed next year.— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) April 23, 2021
We shall get there together.#NorthTonguRising pic.twitter.com/6De27gzpO0