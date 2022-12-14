North East Region leads in covid-19 vaccination nationwide; 69% of residents fully vaccinated

Health News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: Abubakari Sadiq Righteous

The North East region has outperformed the 15 other regions in Ghana regarding Covid-19 vaccination. The region has fully vaccinated a population of 301,063 representing 69 percent of the total population in the area. This was made known by the North East Deputy Director of Public Health Services, Dr. Moses Barima Djimatey on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.



The North East Region currently has no active case of the deadly virus. Addressing members of the public health emergency management committee at the media launch of the 5th national covid-19 vaccination days campaign, Dr. Moses Barima said regardless of the challenges confronting the new region, the region is the highest performing in the country as far as COVID-19 vaccination is concerned.



He added the region had held that position held for several months and hopes to maintain it.



The North East Deputy Director of Public Health Services observed that the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service and partners, have scheduled another round of vaccination campaigns before the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities to prevent the spread of the covid-19 virus.



The vaccination, he said will be the 5th national activity since the outbreak began. Dr. Moses disclosed that the theme for the campaign is: “Protect yourself, protect your family, get vaccinated against COVID-19”. Noting the goal is to reach and vaccinate all eligible members of the population who are 15 years and above with potent COVID-19 vaccines.



He revealed the 5th round campaign in the North East Region has a target of Thirty Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty (30,660). Adding the exercise starts on Wednesday the 14th of December and ends on Sunday the 18th of December, 2022.



The Deputy Public Health Officer noted vaccination teams shall mount static sessions at various locations as well as move from house to house to vaccinate eligible members of the community from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day.



He however admonished residents who are not yet vaccinated and are 15 years and above to avail themselves of vaccinations to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.