North Dayi MP supports JHS graduates going to SHS in the Volta Region

Regional News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Member of Parliament for North Dayi Constituency in the Volta region, Jocelyn Tetteh has supported five hundred and fifty-four (554) Junior High school graduates in her constituency.



The pupils were given school boxes, student mattresses, exercise books and school bags.



She made the donation on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in all nine traditional areas in North Dayi, with the aim to enable the pupils report to their various senior high schools they've been placed to for their second cycle education.



Jocelyn Tetteh told reporters after the donation that, she approached parents in her area to find out how she can be of support to their wards going to high school and the items she gave out were what the parents demanded for.



She explained that, parents asked for what they cannot easily afford and that were the items she acquired and its cost her not less than Gh400,000.



Both day and boarding students have benefited from the donation. Addition to the school items, she also gave undisclosed amount of money to each day students.



The MP said, " As a Member of Parliament, your job is to make laws but i am not overlooking the oversight responsibilities.



"I wasn't going to look at my primaries in two months time these kids must go to school even though I am not buying everything on the prospectus I just feel that this is a difficult time and as Member of Parliament for the constituency I should come in to support the parents in one way or the other".



A parent, Christian Tsey from Tsrukpe who's 16 year old daughter also benefited from the items praised the MP and appealed to her to always do this often because most of them are not financially stable.



"Come with more of this because some of us here are fishermen and farmers and we're not financially stable, at least the items will reduce my burdens, he said in a joyful voice.



Zikpuitor of Botoku Akukome on his part also praised the MP. He said his traditional area has taken note of the MPs support and generosity.



"We have taken notes of her support since she became our MP and I promised her that no evil formed against her shall prosper, we the chiefs and people of Botoku are behind her", he stated.



The pupils thanked the MP and showered words of blessings on her, some also appealed to her to regularly come to their aid in difficult times.