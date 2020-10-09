Politics of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: GNA

North Dayi MP files nomination

Member of Parliament for North Dayi Constituency, Madam Joycelyn Tetteh

Member of Parliament for North Dayi Constituency, Madam Joycelyn Tetteh has filed her nomination at the District Electoral Commission.



The MP who was contesting for re-election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) rode Okada from her residence to the EC office in support of the Okada legalization agenda of the party's flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama.



Madam Tetteh, who was speaking to the media after filing her nomination form, called on the electorates to turn out in numbers on December 07, to vote massively for her to continue the good works she had begun undertaking in the Constituency.



She said using the 'Okada' as a means of transportation to file her nomination and how the youth had embraced the message means they were in total support of the legalisation of it as a means of transportation and providing jobs.



Madam Tetteh said she was confident of retaining the Parliamentary seat considering her works, which she thought had transformed the Constituency after just a term in Parliament. She said Ghanaians had suffered enough hardship under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and that the rescue mission being championed by the NDC would only become a reality if the people also voted massively for Mr Mahama.



“Ghanaians have suffered enough under President Akufo Addo but the NDC will change things for the better," she assured. She said she appreciated the support she received from the executives and all the people in the Constituency.



Madam Joycelyn Tetteh is being contested by Mr. Edmund Kudzo Attah of the New Patriotic Party in the North Dayi Constituency,





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.