North Dayi MP, Joycelyn Tetteh donates 100 bags of cement to Vakpo Senior High School

Regional News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: DC Kwame Kwakye, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for North Dayi Constituency in the Volta Region has donated one hundred bags of cement to Vakpo Senior High School.



In a short ceremony held at the school's premises on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, the Constituency Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress in North Dayi Constituency who donated cement on behalf of the MP, highlighted the fact that in spite of the harsh economic conditions visited on Ghanaians by the maladministration of the Nana Akufo-Addo-Bawumia led government, "the MP is a lover of sports and also deeply concerned about youth development. She had no option but to respond to the school's request and offer her support."



The compassionate gesture was upon a request made to the lawmaker by the school authorities seeking her assistance to construct a Multipurpose Sports Court for the School.



The Headmaster of the school, Togbe Foe Tsali II and the Physical Education Coordinator, Mr. Courage Abortta received the bags of cement on behalf of the school and expressed their profound gratitude to Hon. Joycelyn Tetteh for her wonderful gesture towards sports development in Vakpo Senior High School.



Expatiating on what the Multipurpose Sports Court would comprise, the headmaster intimated that it would include a volleyball, basketball, netball, and handball court.



"This is what we envisage to have if the whole project is completed," he noted, emphasising "the impact it would have in preparing the school's players adequately for outdoor sports competitions," shared Togbe Tsali II.



The P.E. Coordinator also expressed his ecstasy at the level of love the MP has shown her constituents and thanked God for her life but, like Oliver Twist, Mr. Abortta took the opportunity to appeal to the MP to assist with other materials needed to complete the project.



Due to other equally important official assignments of the MP, the donation was done on her behalf by the Constituency Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress of North Dayi Constituency together with other party executives.



Vakpo Senior High School was established around 1965 but lacks befitting sports facilities. This gesture is a huge relief as it would go a long way to contribute to sports development.