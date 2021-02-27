Politics of Saturday, 27 February 2021

North Dayi DCE empowers PWDs with start-up kits

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of North Dayi in the Volta region, Kudjo Atta has urged persons living with disability (PWDs) to make use of start-up kits they’ve benefited from to positively transform their lives.



He made the call on them on Friday, 26 February 2021 after he presented the items to some thirty PWDs who have been captured under the social welfare in the district.



According to him, a total of six hundred and sixty-four PWDs have been captured in the district out of which more than half of the number have been supported with such items as part of government’s Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme.



Some of the items given out are; deep freezer, baking oven, corn and cassava mill, wheelbarrow and farming equipment.



Mr. Atta noted that, prior to him taking office as DCE of the area, many of such persons in the district have been complaining of being neglect but “what I can do is to take them out of that poverty cycle and that is what we should be doing”.



He revealed that some of the persons who have previously benefited are doing well saying “if you are going towards Vasec on your left, there is this gentleman who’s a shoemaker, we’ve supported him to become that and he is doing so well to the extent that he has employed people over there...they’re many more of them”



Speaking on the types of items, the DCE said “we are giving them quality materials”



He noted that beneficiaries who are doing well and needed to expand their businesses will be given further support, however, he is aimed at positively changing the lives of vulnerable ones in the area.