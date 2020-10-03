General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Non-violence key to equality - India High Commissioner

Sugandh Rajaram, High Commissioner of India to Ghana, says non-violence is the best approach to express one’s democratic choice, ensure justice and equity.



He said as the “nation goes to polls come December citizens should avoid violence but rather approach politics with non-violence, ethics and morals. Our democracy should be based on peace, ethics and morals.”



He was speaking at a ceremony held in Accra to mark the 150th Anniversary of Mahatma Ghandi Jahanti, leader of the Indian Independence movement who also pioneered the philosophy and strategy of non-violence (Ahimsa).



He said the principles and values of Ghandi transcended his time and was much relevance in the world today.



“Ghandi’s principles of hygiene and cleanliness, dignity of labour, equality, justice, belief in the strength of diversity, tolerance amongst others when adopted politically and as individuals would create a healthy environment for persons to coexist in peace,” he said.



Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Director General, Ghana Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (AITI-KACE),quoting Ghandi, said: “Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man.”



He said the day was equally observed by all members of the United Nations as a non-violence day in recognition of Ghandi adding that he was not remembered for his stands for non-violence and his supreme humanism but as a bench mark to test men and women in all spheres of life.



The Director General expressed his appreciation to the Government of India for their continuous support to the centre financially and technically since its inception 15 years ago.



Some Indian students were honoured with certificates for their participation in a related quiz completion at the climax of the commemoration.





