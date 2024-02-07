Non politicization of institution appointments can change Ghana's corruption rate - Professor Joseph Atsu Ayeh

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

A Political Science Lecturer at the University Ghana Legon, Professor Joseph Atsu Ayeh, has asserted that non-politicization of institutional appointment can change Ghana’s place on the latest corruption percentage index.



According to Prof Atsu Ayeh, Ghana’s stagnant position results from weaker institutions and the designation of incompetent individuals.



Reacting to the Electoral Commission's decision to change the date of the general elections from December to November, the lecturer advised that major stakeholders should actively be involved before the change is effected.



He made these statements at the 3rd annual colloquium of the Department of Political Science at the University of Education Winneba, where he also admonished the government to implement some changes to improve Ghana’s position on the in index, citinewsroom.com reports.



Professor Ayeh stated, “One of the things that I would like to flag is making our institutions stronger if we want our ratings to change as Ghanaians. I think we have not been able to move away from the politicization of appointing people to institutions. The time has come for the country to deal with appointing competent people to fill positions. I believe that in all political parties, there are competent people, and so that must be the focus of the parties if they want to appoint people to fill different positions. This can be done, but it looks like politics has taken over everything.”



He further said, “On the issue of reforms, I believe they are about change and the way we do things, but that includes the involvement of major stakeholders. You know, elections are sometimes contentious in this country, and that is the reason we need to engage major stakeholders before changes are made. I am not in support of the December 7 date for the elections because around that time it’s too close and if there is a run-off it becomes difficult. The November date is good because it will give the electoral commission enough time to prepare, and so I believe it is time for reforms.”



