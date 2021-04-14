'Non-Akan’ flagbearer backlash: Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu 'exposes' critics

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has broken his silence after severe backlash over his 'non-Akan' flagbearer comment.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been severely lambasted by members of his own party; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Ghanaians at large for suggesting that it will be wrong for the party to choose an Akan flagbearer in 2024.



A group calling itself ‘Concerned Northern Grassroot’ of the NPP has even called for his resignation.



What Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reportedly said



The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Suame constituency is quoted to have said that it will be unwise for the NPP to choose an Akan flagbearer again.



"Inwardly, I know I have the competence to lead the party but is it wise that after two Akans – former President Kufuor and current President Akufo-Addo – to present a flagbearer candidate with different ethnicity . . . I think it is not good for a party which has been accused by some as being overly Akanistic in nature. But not everybody would agree with me and that is the beauty of democracy,” he reportedly intimated.



Rebuttal



However, speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', the Minister, who is also the Majority leader explained that the comments he passed were in reference to himself and denied claims that it will be unwise for any Akan to be chosen again.



According to him, his comments were in relation to a question asked during the interview following reports that he was one of the likely candidates to lead the party.



"I was asked a question on me being a flagbearer candidate and I said after former leaders like Adu Boahen, Kufuor, Akufo-Addo, is it wise for me to follow after three Akans have led the party? And I said it will be better for a different person to be flagbearer," adding that "person can be an Akan or any other person who wants to contest".



"...even though I believe I have the competence to contest, during serious introspection I believe the time is not right for me to say I can succeed a third succession Akan . . . I've not said anywhere that an Akan can not lead the party," he said.



He further urged critics to go and listen to the interview he granted Joy FM.



