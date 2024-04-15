‘Nominate a woman as your running mate’- Some teachers in Ashanti region tell Bawumia

Regional News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

Some selected teachers in the Ashanti region have also echoed the calls for the selection of a female running mate from the Ashanti region to partner Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 presidential elections.



The teachers who are supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) asserted that campaigns will be easier in the Ashanti region, the party's electoral stronghold when led by a woman who is well respected by the people.



They made it clear that a female from the region as a running mate would enhance the party’s chances of maintaining political power, as she would be able to encourage women to vote for the party during the elections.



The teachers who were representatives from all the districts in the Ashanti region made the call in a press conference in Kumasi, on Friday, April 12, 2024, where they appealed to all women in the region to join the call.



To effectively convey their message, the teachers also appealed to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and The Clergy to support the selection of a female running mate from the Ashanti region.



The leader of the teachers’ representatives, Kwadwo Fordjour, addressing the media said “We are appealing to the leadership of the NPP to choose a female running mate from the Ashanti region to make campaigns easier for us.”



“As a mother in that position, she can mobilize women on all fronts to canvass more votes not only in the Ashanti but other regions for the party to make the party’s ‘breaking the 8’ mantra a reality,” he added.



In her speech, teacher Ivy Osei Wireko pleaded with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP leadership to pay close attention to the demands of the grassroots and take appropriate action to ensure the party's victory in December 2024.



“The voice of the people they say is the voice of the Lord. If the National Executives of the NPP and Dr Mahamudu should listen, and choose a female as the running mate, victory awaits the party in the December 2024 presidential elections,” she passionately appealed to the NPP leadership.