Politics of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: 3 News

'Noise-making' NDC don’t have support of majority of Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Results of all the presidential elections after the Rawlings’ 8-year reign indicate that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) enjoys the support of majority of Ghanaians, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said.



He stated that with all the shouting the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) do not have the backing of most Ghanaians.



Mr. Akufo-Addo said these when he met the leadership of the NPP in the Greater Accra region on Thursday, January 14.



He said on Thursday, January 14 that “the NDC has been making a lot of noise that they won the elections. One moment they claim they gained 139 of the parliamentary seats, another they say 145. They are not sure as to how many. All these claims turn out to be false”.



“We should remember that ever since Jerry John Rawlings left the presidential scene of politics in our country, no NDC presidential candidate has won more than 50 percent of the votes. His successor Mills, in his first-round against Kufuor, had 44%, second round, 47%.



“He gained the same figures in his second run. In 2008, after 3 rounds, he got 50.03%. Mahama, in 2012 got 50.7%, in 2016 he got 44%, in 2020 he got 47% of the votes.”