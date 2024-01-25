Noguchi launches cervical cancer screening for women living with HIV

Health News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a move to address the gap in cervical cancer screening for women living with HIV in Ghana, the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), launched the I-CERV-GH project.



The project, titled "Implementing Cervical Cancer Screening Among Women Living with HIV in Ghana," is spearheaded by a collaboration between the institute, the National AIDS/STDs Control Program, the National TB Control Program, and the Cervical Cancer Prevention and Training Centre at Catholic Hospital, Battor.



During the launch of the project on January 24, 2024, the Principal Investigator of the I-CERV-GH, Prof. Geroge Boateng Kyei shared the motivation for initiating the project.



Drawing from his experiences as an HIV physician in the United States, he expressed concern over the lack of routine cervical cancer screening in Ghana and seized the opportunity presented by the call for proposals from L’Initiative to address this critical healthcare gap.



“When I was working as an HIV physician in the US, one of the things we were careful to do for all the women in the clinic was cervical cancer screening. So, when I realised screening was not routine in Ghana, it was quite worrying, and I wish there was something I could do about it.



“Therefore, when our director showed us the call for proposals from L’Initiative, it was easy to determine what to write about.



"Ideally, we should not be doing a project like this in 2024 because cervical cancer (CC) screening should be routine for all women. Unfortunately, CC screening is still not accessible by most women in Ghana,” he said.



The I-CERV-GH project aims to revolutionise cervical cancer screening by incorporating same-day tests and treatments for precancerous lesions.



Utilising Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) screening, the project will leverage GeneXpert machines already available in Ghana for TB testing.



The goal is to streamline the process and reduce the risk of loss to follow-up by providing comprehensive care during routine HIV clinic visits.



To ensure the success of the project, nurses from participating clinics and hospitals in the Greater Accra, Central, and Eastern Regions will be trained to conduct screening, visual inspection of the cervix, and early lesion treatment.



The Cervical Cancer Prevention and Training Centre at Battor, as well as the National AIDS/STD Control Program, are crucial partners in this ambitious venture.



NW/SARA