General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Noguchi dismisses allegations of fake coronavirus results

Coronavirus test - File Photo

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research has dismissed allegations of falsification of Covid-19 test results after investigations were conducted.



The investigations were conducted after one Kofi Acheampong alleged that the institute falsified his Coronavirus test.



According to him, he went for a COVID-19 test on January 10, 2021, at the Institute as and it came out positive.



However, he further explained that after the test came out positive someone called from the Institute, asking him to pay Gh¢500 for them to change the results to negative.



But a statement by Noguchi on Wednesday stated that after a thorough investigation was conducted no evidence was found that someone at Noguchi contacted Mr Acheampong to falsify his test results.







