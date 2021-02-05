General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Noguchi appeals for monthly disinfection exercise

File photo of a facility being disinfected

A Senior Research Fellow at the Immunology Department of Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), Dr Kwadwo Asamoah, has made a passionate appeal to waste management and disinfection experts, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), for a monthly disinfection of the facility.



Such a move, he stressed, will help safeguard the facility and its environment for use by staff members and the general public against Covid-19.



He made the appeal on Friday, February 5, 2021, when Zoomlion disinfected the research facility which since the country recorded its first cases of Covid has been supporting the government to fight the disease.



The exercise formed part of Zoomlion’s Free Community Disinfection Campaign which was launched recently at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College at Teshie in Accra.



According to Dr Asamoah, the volume of blood samples and people that were received by the facility had necessitated the call for regular disinfection of the facility.



He indicated that though the exercise was the first of its kind, regularly disinfecting the research centre will go a long way to secure its space.

The exercise thoroughly covered offices and open spaces of the facility.



Whereas the offices were disinfected with knapsack sprayers, the environment saw the use of an atomiser.



Dr Asamoah explained that the fast spreading of the virus was due to a myriad of factors including total disregard for Covid protocols by some Ghanaians.



Against this backdrop, he charged Ghanaians to strictly observe the protocols to ensure that lives are protected.



“If one person decides to observe the protocols while others refuse, there is no way we can fight this pandemic,” Dr Asamoah noted.



“We must all do this together,” he advised.



He acknowledged that though the wearing of mask give some discomfort, he added that it would be better to wear it and stay alive.



He, therefore, called for a collective approach in dealing with the pandemic.



“If we must fight this virus, then all hands must be on deck,” he averred.



A Senior Vector Control Officer at the Vectorpes Department of Zoomlion, Mr. Abel Djangmah, reiterated his outfit’s resolve to quickly respond to disinfection calls in order to help rid off Covid-19 tendencies.