Nobody will recognize Mahama as President if he forms a parallel government – Kofi Akpaloo

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Percival Kofi Akpaloo

“There is nothing wrong with Former President John Dramani Mahama forming a parallel government but the problem is that nobody will recognize him as president of the Republic”, Presidential candidate and founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo has said.



To him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a political party is agitating against the Electoral Commission (EC) just to tell Ghanaians that they are happy for the massive support and votes their candidate John Mahama received in the just-ended elections.



Mr. Akpaloo’s comment comes days after the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central Constituency Alhaji Inusah Fuseini told the former President to pronounce himself president and form a parallel government.



According to Mr. Inusah Fuseini, John Dramani Mahama won the election hands down, hence needs to declare himself the President and form a parallel government.



“I have said and I have advocated that he declares himself President and forms a parallel government, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini said while being interviewed on Pan Africa TV



“The impunity of this government which is legendary must stop and that’s how we stop it,’ he added.



However, responding to this statement from the Member of Parliament, founder of LPG sarcastically endorsed the idea of forming a parallel government but stated categorically that, the legitimacy of that government would be questionable.



“Let him (Mahama) form his parallel government. Parallel government is everywhere. Because when you go to all the advanced countries they have shadow ministers for this, shadow minister for that, so Mahama can appoint his shadow minister for health among others and nobody can prevent him. Therefore if Inusah Fuseni tells him to form a parallel government, he can”. Mr. Akpaloo said this in an interview with Angel Fm Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“But upon all that, he Mahama cannot swear himself in as president of Ghana. The best he can do is to find some of the chief Justices who are on retirement to do that for him on one Sunday but for people to recognise him as a president is another thing”, Mr. Akpaloo told Kwame Tanko host of the show Angel in the Morning.





