'Nobody must make that attempt to terrorize the nation' - Kwamena Duncan slams Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has replied former President John Dramani Mahama on his recent comments on the Electoral Commission.



The former President, speaking at a Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) event at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, warned that the National Democratic Congress will resist an attempt by the Electoral Commission (EC) to rig the 2024 elections.



“It is in this light that we in the NDC wish to make clear that we will resist and prevent any sinister plot by the EC to manipulate the outcome of the 2024 elections even before the first ballot is cast through the needless and unapproved insistence of the Ghana Card as the only means of registration. The EC remains intransigent and appears determined to make it difficult for sections of our population to have their names on the voter register,” he accentuated.



But former regional minister questioned the logic in Mahama's statements, wondering why they [reference to the NDC] think the EC will rig the elections.



To him, he sees nothing wrong with the EC's decision to adopt the Ghana Card as a means of registration for the next general elections.



Speaking directly to the former president and the National Democratic Congress, Kwamena warned them to desist from their use of threats and fear to manipulate minds of Ghanaians.



"Nobody must make that attempt to terrorize the nation. This country has gone beyond the stage where someone stands on podium to terrorize us and again the work has also been done. If they say they will not allow only national ID card, what else will they allow?...At this point, where we are, what else will they allow?...We have gone beyond fear and violence," he blasted Mr. Mahama.



Kwamena Duncan made these comments on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" discussion programme Wednesday morning.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:











In the meantime, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

