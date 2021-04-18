'Nobody has suspended me': Anyidoho fights media over 'suspension from NDC'

General News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, is daring the media to provide evidence that he has been suspended by the party.



The founder and CEO of Atta-Mills Institute, specifically cited GhanaWeb and MyJoyOnline, as the two main culprits, asking them to 'stop making a nuisance of [their] news portals.'



"Nobody has suspended me from the NDC so please stop making a nuisance of your news portals by referring to me as being suspended from the NDC," he said in an April 17, 2021 tweet.



An earlier post also read: "Let myjoyonline and Ghanaweb know that the NDC has not suspended me. Do not fall for the jokes and False Press Releases. If I have been suspended; let them produce the evidence."



This is not the first time that outspoken Anyidoho has contested reports of his suspension from the party.



The widely circulated suspension letter of February 8, signed by Secretary-General Johnson Asiedu Nketia cited two separate petitions against Anyidoho as the basis for the decision of the Functional Executive Council (FEC).



In March, Anyidoho rejected reports of suspension saying that he had yet to receive the said communication.



“I have not received any letter to that effect. I have not received any news. I’m a bonafide member of the NDC just that I’m doing different things now," he said at the time.



Adding: "The delegates made a choice and I have never been angry. Even that day at Trade Fair, I stayed till the very end. I’m not leaving the NDC no matter what happens.”



The above quote being in respect of his electoral loss at the NDC's last national executives elections when he vied for the seat of General Secretary after serving as deputy under the incumbent Asiedu Nketia.



What portions of the suspension letter said:



"At its meeting on the 20th January, 2021, FEC considered two separate petitions from two registered members of the National Democratic Congress (copies attached) each of which lodged an official complaint against your conduct which is viewed to be in breach of the Party's disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC Constitution.



"The petitioners are: Mr. Mobarak Abdul Karim (Oti Reg. Com. Officer), Eric Adjei (Bono Reg Dep. Com. Off.)."



"You are therefore by this letter to take note and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct.



"Please find attached your copy of a Separate letter of referral to the Disciplinary Committee and copies of the petitions.



"It is our hope that you will co-operate with the Disciplinary Committee for an expeditious determination of this case."