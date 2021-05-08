Nobody can say that this government has lived up to expectation - Kofi Bentil

General News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Kofi Bentil, lawyer and Vice President of policy think tank, Imani Africa, has stated that there is no one in Ghana today who can confidently say that the current government has met its expectations.



He explained that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, which rode on the back of many great promises and expectations, has woefully failed to match up those hopes in the country.



According to him, the recent online campaign being seriously pushed for #FixTheCountry is only a reflection of the fact that things are no as comfortable for the populace as should be the case.



Kofi Bentil made this known while reflecting on the Occupy Flagstaff House demonstration that he was a part of during the John Dramani Mahama era, fueled by the call on the government to solve the hardships in the country.



“At the time, there was no light at the end of the dumsor tunnel and after that, we had to stay in dumsor for over a year and we had to do #DumsorMustStop, which was even bigger than this, before we saw serious attempts at dealing with dumsor. So, essentially, if you talk about corruption, it’s still there, you talk about the fuel increases, it’s still there, and I have to say that nobody will say that the present government has lived up to expectation.



"I don’t have any problem with making that clear. You are measured according to the expectations that you create and this government created very great expectations and they haven’t met them but I’ll also say that the issues are not the same.



“Dumsor is threatening to come back. The dumsor we have now – what people are calling Dumvid because of COVID, this is not what we were facing – this is not what drove us onto the streets, I can debate anybody on that. The issues are similar but they are not the same. That being said, I will not deny anybody their right to also voice their displeasure with what is going on.



Kofi Bentil was speaking on Saturday, May 8, 2021, edition of NewsFile on the JoyNews channel and monitored by GhanaWeb.