Nobody can sack me from NDC - Koku brags

Koku Anyidoho was the Director of Communications for President John Evans-Atta Mills

Former Director of Communications for President John Evans-Atta Mills, Koku Anyidoho has said nobody can sack him from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), adding that he has also not left the party.



“For the records, I have not left the NDC, I won’t leave the NDC, nobody can sack me from the NDC, nobody can throw me out”



“Like I said last week, the fact that doctors can go into theater to perform surgery without political colours, using Atta Mills Institute to do same”, he emphasized.



According to him, the Atta Mill Institute will be used to deepen democracy and civic education.



“I’m saying, Atta Mills Institute, all we want to do is civic education, public education, advocacy. It’s not partisan politics," Mr. Anyidoho said.



According to the man who was aspiring to become NDC's General Secretary some months ago, he has evolved into a consultant whose utterances cannot be biased.



“I’m a consultant for various political parties and I am working across all political divide and doing job for various political parties now. And so I won’t say anything that will affect my talk on Saturday. I told you I’m billed for a talk so I need to be mindful of that. I consult for many political parties now”.Koku Anydoho told Starr FM's Francis Abban in an interview.



In an 2017, Koku Anyidoho ignited controversy when he said on GHOne TV’s current affairs programme, State of Affairs that he loved Mills but he only worked for Mahama.



“I will never regret working for him… President Mills, I salute you in your grave. Nobody will take that away from me,” he declared.



He stated that, he loves the NDC as a party and that “leadership will rotate” adding that “I loved President Mills; I worked for President Mahama.”

