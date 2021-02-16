Politics of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Nobody can push me out of NDC - Koku Anyidoho

CEO of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has called the bluff of the petition against him for misconduct in the party.



According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atta Mills Institute, nothing has happened to him in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for his membership to be in doubt.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Koku Anyidoho maintained that he has not received any letter of suspension, making the news about his suspension only a bluff that somebody is making.



“Nothing has happened to me in the NDC . . . I have not received any letter of suspension; I am saying that they are bluffing . . . I am saying that the NDC belongs to all of us. As I speak to you today, let me state equivocally that nobody can push me out of the NDC. Let anybody dare to push me out of the NDC and we will see what will happen . . . " he dared.



“God forbid that through me, Koku Anyidoho that the NDC will be destroyed. In the same vain, God forbid that I, Koku Anyidoho will do something to destroy Ghana’s democracy. I work for this Republic, I work for this nation and my membership of the NDC is not in doubt,” he indicated.



Even though Koku Anyidoho refused to go into the petition against him, he wondered how the National Executives of the NDC can suspend him before referring the letter to the Disciplinary Committee to further investigate the allegation against him.



It was his expectation that due to the chain of command of leadership in the party as he has served in the capacity as a former Deputy General Secretary of the party and also served as Head of Communication at Kuku Hills and eventually at the Presidency, someone close to his repute should have petitioned against him and not those regional Communication Officers of the party.



“Let men of repute petition against men of repute; let men of straw not be given the glory to petition against men of repute, for men who are supposed to be of repute to fall for the dagger of men who have no repute,” he articulated.