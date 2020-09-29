General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Nobody can claim a part of Ghana – Mahama chides secessionists

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has underscored that Ghanaians must stay united as all the various ethnic groups come together to form the country.



He said Ghana is a sovereign republic, therefore “nobody can claim a part of Ghana”.



He made this known while addressing the chiefs and people of Jinijini in the Bono Region on Monday as he resumed his four-day campaign tour.



He made the remarks in the wake of an uprising by an alleged separatist group in the Volta Region, seeking secession from Ghana.



The group are claiming the independence of Western Togoland.



Supporters of the group on Friday, September 25 ran riot by mounting roadblocks at some entry points to the Volta Region and attacked some state installations.



They attacked police stations in Aveyime and Mepe, stole weapons from the armoury and set some inmates free. They also captured a police commander, from whose body nine pellets were retrieved at the hospital.



This has led to reinforcement of security in the Region.



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said when his party’s founder, Jerry John Rawlings, brought all together under one country called Ghana, everybody felt a part of it.



He insinuated that the situation may have arisen as a result of the seeming division created by the governing party.







“What makes NDC unique is that we don’t discriminate,” he told the gathering.



“We don’t say he is Bono, Ashanti, Gonja…every time NDC is in government, we bring everybody together.”









