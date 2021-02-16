General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

'Nobody can cajole me into worshipping them, I serve leaders who respect me' - Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, founder, Atta Mills Institute

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has showered praises on the achievements of some past Presidents of the Republic and current President Nana Akufo-Addo for leaving behind some legacies for the next generation.



According to the former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), setting up the Atta Mills Institute is not to project only the legacy left behind by former President Atta Mills but also to include that of former President Rawlings, Kuffour and current President Akufo-Addo and the first President of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the CEO of Atta Mills Institute said that irrespective of what anybody thinks, his acknowledgement remains with the chosen names he has mentioned.



“I live by faith and I operate by faith. President Mills is gone; he will not come back again but his legacy will live long, the legacy of President Rawlings will live long and the legacy of President Kuffour will live long and also the legacy of Nana Akufo-Addo will live long as well as the legacy of Kwame Nkrumah”.



“I have chosen to name names and I am not obliged to name every name. I will mention names from Kwame Nkrumah up to today; I have mentioned the names already and let those who want to fill in the puzzle, fill in the puzzle but I am saying that President Mills was my political father; Jerry Rawlings before him [Mills]. Today, President Kuffour has allowed me to enter his house before and President Akufo-Addo is building Asomdwee Park. I know the ones I want to name,” he said.



Without relating his comment to his suspension from the NDC, Koku Anyidoho admonished that he is not prepared to bow before anyone for no reason; thus, he will not allow anyone to cajole him into worshipping them as he does not worship human beings but God alone.



“Those who think I will bow before them for no apparent reason; those who think they can cajole me into worshipping them, let them know that I don’t worship human beings; I worship my God and I serve leaders who respect me,” he chided.



