No well-nurtured person will insult the president - Okyenhene

General News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II has stated that persons who have made it a duty to criticise and insult President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over current economic hardship have no sense of appreciation.



Describing these people as uncivilized villagers, witches, and wizards, the overlord of Akyem Abuakwa said Ghanaians must appreciate the significant contribution of President Akufo-Addo to the development of the country as a result of the numerous policies such as Free Senior High School implemented since assuming office as President.



Okyenhene noted that the current economic hardship is a global phenomenon and not the fault of the President.



“We must appreciate the feat of the President and show him [some] appreciation for what he has done for Ghana. We must defend and protect him,” he said.



Okyenhene stated categorically, ”those insulting the President are children of villagers. They are uncivilized. No well-nurtured person will insult an elderly. If you were raised in the Church you will not insult an elder. If you are not a villager then you may be a witch or wizard."



“Not all will like you. Even Jesus Christ was crucified. It won’t bother me if they speak with sincerity but when you speak with hate, witchcraft, and enviness, you must be careful because one day! one day! one day! one day! One day! the truth will overcome evil lies and envy,” Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II added when he spoke at the inauguration of the Archdeaconry Service held at the St. Martin Anglican Church in Kyebi on Sunday, October 23, 2022.



On the issue of illegal mining, Okyenhene called on Ghanaians to support the President to end the menace.



“Politicians want votes. Nobody will put his presidency on the line for the fight against galamsey. All that politicians like are votes but for him (President Akufo-Addo) he doesn’t care about votes but the welfare and wellbeing of the voter is paramount to him.”



On his part, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians to have faith in him that, Ghana will overcome the economic crises.



“Don’t be shaken, continue to have faith in God that the hardship being experienced in the country, through God we shall overcome. Have faith in me! Have faith in me! This too shall pass” he said.







PEN